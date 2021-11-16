Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.96 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $179.96 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

