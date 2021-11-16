Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Tesco alerts:

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 281.64 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.16. The firm has a market cap of £21.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.