Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 4,250 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.52. 3,126,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

