Tezos (XTZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $287.73 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00008631 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and $287.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071986 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 896,135,967 coins and its circulating supply is 867,309,497 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

