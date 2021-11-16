Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading Up 10.3%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Tharisa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

