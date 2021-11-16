The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.54% of AES worth $93,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

