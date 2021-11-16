The Clorox Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Clorox has raised its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 84,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.17. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

