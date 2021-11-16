The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE GCV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 51,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,762. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.38% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

