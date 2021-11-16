The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells $53,440.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 145,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

