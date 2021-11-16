The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells $53,440.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 145,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
