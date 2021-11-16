The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
GDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 81,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.