The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

GDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 81,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.