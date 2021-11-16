The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

