The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $27.61.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
