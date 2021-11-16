The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

GLU stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 4,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

