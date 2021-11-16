The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers View (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Neutral

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIEW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of VIEW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 707,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,719. View has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in View by 15.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in View by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in View by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in View by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in View in the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

