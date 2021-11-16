The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.18 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $250.80 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.