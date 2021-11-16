The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

