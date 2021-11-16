The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

HD opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.25. The company has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

