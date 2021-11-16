The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Howard Hughes worth $27,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 261,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 35.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after acquiring an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after buying an additional 173,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

HHC opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.