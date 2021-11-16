The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,505. Joint has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Joint by 195.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $352,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

