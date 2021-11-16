The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 2,407 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 2,407 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $204,667.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. 423,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,974. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOVE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

