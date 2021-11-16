The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $3,575,040.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. 423,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

