The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $275.44

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.44 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 272.88 ($3.57). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 577,771 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.14.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.37%.

In related news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.