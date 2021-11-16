The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 25,985 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $473.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

