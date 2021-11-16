The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $3,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $475.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

