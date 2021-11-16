The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Stock Price Down 34.3%

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) dropped 34.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

RSTGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

