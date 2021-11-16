The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

