The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.90

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 378400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.