The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,258 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $78,775,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. 23,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

