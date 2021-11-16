The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is Kwmg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

