Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $49.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00151929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00504038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00077061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

