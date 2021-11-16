Thomas Howard Parker Sells 128,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Thomas Howard Parker sold 128,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$305,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,872.57.

URE traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.29. 481,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

