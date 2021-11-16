Thor Gjerdrum Sells 5,900 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

