Thor Gjerdrum Sells 5,900 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
