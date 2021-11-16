THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Reaches $2.81 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $126.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.90 or 0.00018202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars.

