Thorstarter 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.91 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and $11.91 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00066336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.38 or 1.00940834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.54 or 0.06922430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.