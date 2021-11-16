Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 229,838 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,838 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Qurate Retail worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $6,493,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.1% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

QRTEA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

