Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 291,724 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 306.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of SM Energy worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

