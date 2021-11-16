Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 423,560 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 908.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,560 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.25% of Byline Bancorp worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 91.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BY. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BY opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.