Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 56,355 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.50% of Bally’s worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $61,804,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

