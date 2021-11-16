Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.