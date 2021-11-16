Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,464 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NVMI opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $133.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

