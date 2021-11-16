Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 185,063 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 11.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

