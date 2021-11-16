Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $345.75 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $349.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

