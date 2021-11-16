Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,161,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Ziff Davis worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 187.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.