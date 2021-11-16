Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $211.40 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

