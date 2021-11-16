Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1,214.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,015 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.35% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

