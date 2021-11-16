Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.86. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $231.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at $15,399,636.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,679 shares of company stock worth $7,519,641 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

