Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.72 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 139.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of TripAdvisor worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of TRIP opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

