Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.35 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.