Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 159.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $174.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

