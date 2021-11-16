Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,973,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,996 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,090,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $351.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.63 and a 200-day moving average of $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $351.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

