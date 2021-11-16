Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 985,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 83,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

WEC stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $104.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

